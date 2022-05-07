Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportivo Pasto vs. América de Cali: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

América de Cali travels to face Deportivo Pasto on Saturday in the 19th matchday of the Colombian first division season.

América de Cali still has a slight chance of advancing to the second phase of the Categoría Primera A tournament, but to do so, the visiting club must defeat Deportivo Pasto, who has already been eliminated from playoff contention in the Colombian first division. The club from Cali is currently in 15th place in the standings with 20 points, six below eighth-place Alianza Petrolera with just two matches left in the regular season.

How to Watch Deportivo Pasto vs. América de Cali Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Deportivo Pasto vs. América de Cali on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

América is winless in its last five outings in all competitions, with the club's last victory being a 3-2 finish over Millonarios on April 3. The club from Cali has since lost three matches and drawn twice, also losing in the first leg of its round of 16, Colombian Cup matchup against Unión Magdalena by a 2-1 scoreline at home. Edson Acevedo received a red card in the first half and will be unavailable for the second leg on May 11.

América de Cali must win when it travels to face Deportivo Pasto on Saturday in order to remain in the race for the second phase in the Colombian first division tournament.

