Junior F.C. visits Deportivo Pereira to wrap up Matchday 11 of the Colombian Primera A tournament on Sunday.

Junior F.C. is having a moment right now, as the club is on a three-match winning streak in the Colombian first division. On top of that, the club just advanced to the 2022 Copa Sudamericana group stage after eliminating fellow Colombian side La Equidad in the qualification round of the CONMEBOL tournament.

The club now will look to continue its hot streak when it visits Deportivo Pereira at Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium on Matchday 12.

How to Watch Deportivo Pereira vs. Junior F.C. Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Junior and La Equidad tied 0-0 in the first leg of the round, but the clubs then met at Metropolitano Stadium, where Junior was able to come away with a 3-1 win at home thanks to goals from Miguel Borja, Luis González and Yesus Cabrera.

In league play, Junior is coming off of a 1-0 victory over América de Cali, a 2-0 win over Deportes Tolima and a 3-1 finish over Unión Magdalena. The club is sitting in sixth place with 18 points, but with a win on Sunday could climb up to fourth place in the standings, just one point below Deportes Tolima (22).

