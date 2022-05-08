Skip to main content

How to Watch Envigado vs. Águilas Doradas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Águilas Doradas travel to face Envigado at Polideportivo Sur Stadium on Sunday in Colombian first-division action.

Águilas Doradas look to continue their red-hot form when they visits Envigado on the 19th matchday of the Categoría Primera A tournament on Sunday. The club from Ríonegro is coming off of three straight wins in league action and will look to make it four in a row when it faces Envigado, a club that is coming off of 4-0 demolishing at the hands of Junior F.C. last Sunday. 

How to Watch Envigado vs. Águilas Doradas Today:

Game Date: May 8, 2022

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Envigado vs. Águilas Doradas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Following their painful elimination via penalty kicks in the third round of the Colombian Cup, Águilas Doradas have won three straight matches in the Categoría Primera A tournmanet, all by the same 1-0 scoreline.

The first win was over Colombian giant Atlético Nacional thanks to a 79th-minute penalty kick put away by Christian Marrugo. Then, it was Anthony Vásquez's first-half finish that gave Águilas all three points against Deportivo Cali and it was Vásquez again who secured all three points in the club's most recent outing against Deportivo Pasto on Monday.

Águilas Doradas already faced Envigado in the reverse fixture on the 10th matchday of the current tournament, which ended 2-1 in favor of Envigado thanks to a 95th-minute finish from Brayan Sinisterra.

The two clubs meet again on Sunday at Polideportivo Sur Stadium on the 19th matchday of the Categoría Primera A season.

Regional restrictions may apply.

