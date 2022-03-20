How to Watch Envigado vs. La Equidad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Envigado is in red-hot form in the Primera A tournament in Colombia, coming off of three straight wins in league play. The club is currently in seventh place in the table with 17 points with a 5W-2D-3L record and will receive La Equidad at Polideportivo Sur Stadium. The visitors are on a streak of their own, six matches unbeaten to be exact, and will hope to keep it alive through Matchday 12.
How to Watch Envigado vs. La Equidad Today:
Match Date: March 20, 2022
Match Time: 6 p.m. ET
TV: Nuestra Tele
Live Stream Envigado vs. La Equidad on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Envigado's win streak began with a 2-1 away finish over Atlético Bucaramanga, where first-half goals from Jesús Hernández and Diego Moreno sealed the victory for the visiting side. Envigado then hosted Jaguares to a 3-1 win, thanks to a brace from José Barragán. Juan Zapata added a third in the 87th minute of the match.
And, finally, the club's most recent outing was 2-1 away victory over Rionegro Águilas, where Barragán scored his third in two matches for Envigado in league play.
La Equidad, meanwhile, are coming off of a Copa Sudamericana qualification round elimination to fellow Colombian side Junior F.C. The club drew at home 0-0 in the first leg, but lost 3-1 in the second leg ending the team's dream of playing in the CONMEBOL tournament.
Regional restrictions may apply.