How to Watch Envigado vs. La Equidad: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Envigado hosts La Equidad on Matchday 12 of the Colombian first division on Sunday.

Envigado is in red-hot form in the Primera A tournament in Colombia, coming off of three straight wins in league play. The club is currently in seventh place in the table with 17 points with a 5W-2D-3L record and will receive La Equidad at Polideportivo Sur Stadium. The visitors are on a streak of their own, six matches unbeaten to be exact, and will hope to keep it alive through Matchday 12.

How to Watch Envigado vs. La Equidad Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Envigado vs. La Equidad on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Envigado's win streak began with a 2-1 away finish over Atlético Bucaramanga, where first-half goals from Jesús Hernández and Diego Moreno sealed the victory for the visiting side. Envigado then hosted Jaguares to a 3-1 win, thanks to a brace from José Barragán. Juan Zapata added a third in the 87th minute of the match.

And, finally, the club's most recent outing was 2-1 away victory over Rionegro Águilas, where Barragán scored his third in two matches for Envigado in league play.

La Equidad, meanwhile, are coming off of a Copa Sudamericana qualification round elimination to fellow Colombian side Junior F.C. The club drew at home 0-0 in the first leg, but lost 3-1 in the second leg ending the team's dream of playing in the CONMEBOL tournament.

How To Watch

March
20
2022

Envigado vs. La Equidad

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
6:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
