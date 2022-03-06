Skip to main content

How to Watch Independiente Santa Fe vs Millonarios: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

First place Millonarios will take on Independiente Santa Fe on Sunday.

Millonarios, the first-place team in Colombia's top-flight football league, will take on ninth-place Sante Fe on Sunday. Millonarios has 20 points through nine matches, while Santa Fe has 13.

How to Watch Independiente Santa Fe vs Millonarios Today:

Match Date: March 6, 2022

Match Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Independiente Santa Fe vs Millonarios on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Millonarios enters this match on a five-game winning streak. Its most recent win came against Cortulua by a 1-0 margin, with Juan Carlos Pereira Diaz scoring the team's only goal in the 49th minute.

The team just finished up its run in the Copa Libertadores, as it lost by a 4-1 aggregate to Fluminense in the second round of that competition.

Santa Fe is coming off of a 1-1 draw with Patriotas Boyaca in its most recent match, with Jerson Andres Malagon Piracun scoring the only goal of the match for Santa Fe. Jose Ortiz was sent off in the 87th minute with a red card. Santa Fe almost ended up with the win, but a stoppage-time penalty kick from Patriotas Boyaca tied the match.

Last season, Millonarios ended the Torneo Finalizacion in second place, while Sante Fe was 14th.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

