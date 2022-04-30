Independiente (SF) hosts Jaguares in the 18th round of the Colombian first-division tournament on Saturday.

Independiente (SF) will look to snap its three-match losing streak on Saturday when it hosts Jaguares de Córdoba at El Campín Stadium on matchday 18 of the Colombian first-division tournament. Independiente and Jaguares are in 11th and 12th place respectively with the host sitting on 22 points and the visitors with 21.

How to Watch Independiente (SF) vs. Jaguares Today:

Game Date: April 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nuestra Tele

The club from Santa Fe is actually winless in its last four outings in all competitions, with three losses in league action and a loss in the Colombian Cup round of 16 first leg in between.

Independiente's last win was a 3-0 victory over Deportivo Pasto in the third round of the Colombian Cup, which led the team to its two-legged affair with Junior in the round of 16, with the first leg being played on April 20, a 2-1 finish in favor of Junior.

Jaguares, meanwhile, is coming off of a 3-0 loss to Millonarios in its round of 16 Colombian Cup first leg matchup.

The club from Córdoba will look to turn the painful loss into motivation when it travels to face Independiente in Santa Fe on Saturday in Colombian first division action.

