Junior and Envigado face off in the 18th matchday of the Colombian first division tournament on Sunday at Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Stadium.

Junior and Envigado are in fifth and sixth place respectively in the Categoría Primera A standings after 17 matches. Junior is sitting on 29 points and is unbeaten in its last four matches, while Envigado has 27 and is unbeaten in its last three matches.

How to Watch Junior vs. Envigado Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Junior vs. Envigado on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Including all competitions, Junior's unbeaten streak is actually up to eight matches. The Colombian side is currently in first place in its Copa Sudamericana group with seven points after three matches thanks to two wins and a draw in that span.

The team's most recent outing was a 3-1 victory over Bolivian side Oriente Petrolero in the international tournament, with goals from Omar Albornoz (2) and Fredy Hinestroza. That secured all three points and first place in the group for the Colombians.

Following Envigado's elimination in the Colombian Cup at the hands of Atlético Bucaramanga due to a 3-0 aggregate defeat, the club went on a three-match unbeaten run in the Colombian first division tournament.

Envigado will look to extend its unbeaten run to four matches when it travels to face Junior on Sunday at Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez Stadium in the 18th match of the season for both clubs.

