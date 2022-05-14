Skip to main content

How to Watch Millonarios vs. Alianza Petrolera: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Millonarios hosts Alianza Petrolera on Saturday in the Colombian Categoría Primera A tournament.

With just one match left in the regular season of the Colombian first division, both Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera find themselves in the top eight that would advance to the second phase. Millonarios is in second place with 39 points and has already secured its spot in the next round. Alianza Petrolera, meanwhile, is in seventh place with 29 points and must gain at least a point on Saturday in order to secure its advancement in the tournament.

How to Watch Millonarios vs. Alianza Petrolera Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Millonarios vs. Alianza Petrolera on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alianza Petrolera is coming off of back-to-back wins in Categoría Primera A action with the first being a 1-0 away victory over América de Cali where Brayan Gil scored the only goal in the match via penalty kick.

Alianza then defeated Caldas 2-0 in the club's most recent outing thanks to another goal from Gil and a Rubén Manjarrés stoppage-time strike.

Millonarios' most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against Jaguares on Wednesday which led to the team's place in the quarterfinals.

Alianza Petrolera must now travel to face second-place Millonarios at El Campín Stadium, where it will look to claim its third win in a row in league action to close out its regular season campaign and secure a spot in the second phase.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Millonarios vs. Alianza Petrolera

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

May 7, 2022; San Jose, California, USA; San Jose Earthquakes forward Jeremy Ebobisse (11) dribbles against Colorado Rapids defender Keegan Rosenberry (2) during the second half at PayPal Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. San Jose Earthquakes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staffjust now
kike-hernandez-red-sox
MLB

Boston Red Sox vs. Texas Rangers stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childsjust now
USATSI_18265058
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at White Sox

By Adam Childsjust now
May 8, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) celebrates his RBI double against the Philadelphia Phillies during the sixth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Mariners at Mets

By Adam Childsjust now
Connecticut Sun Jonquel Jones
WNBA

Sparks vs. Sun stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Kristofer Habbasjust now
USATSI_18254138
College Baseball

How to Watch Miami at Florida State in College Baseball

By Adam Childsjust now
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Knights of Degen vs Bored Ape FC

By Adam Childsjust now
nat geo wild
entertainment

How to Watch America's Funniest Home Videos: Animal Edition Season Two Premiere

By Adam Childsjust now
Mar 12, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Dynamo FC goalkeeper Steve Clark (12) celebrates the victory with fans after defeating the Vancouver Whitecaps FC at PNC Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports
MLS

Earthquakes vs. Whitecaps FC stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Evan Lazarjust now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy