With just one match left in the regular season of the Colombian first division, both Millonarios and Alianza Petrolera find themselves in the top eight that would advance to the second phase. Millonarios is in second place with 39 points and has already secured its spot in the next round. Alianza Petrolera, meanwhile, is in seventh place with 29 points and must gain at least a point on Saturday in order to secure its advancement in the tournament.

Alianza Petrolera is coming off of back-to-back wins in Categoría Primera A action with the first being a 1-0 away victory over América de Cali where Brayan Gil scored the only goal in the match via penalty kick.

Alianza then defeated Caldas 2-0 in the club's most recent outing thanks to another goal from Gil and a Rubén Manjarrés stoppage-time strike.

Millonarios' most recent outing was a 1-1 draw against Jaguares on Wednesday which led to the team's place in the quarterfinals.

Alianza Petrolera must now travel to face second-place Millonarios at El Campín Stadium, where it will look to claim its third win in a row in league action to close out its regular season campaign and secure a spot in the second phase.

