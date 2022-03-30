Skip to main content

How to Watch Millonarios vs Junior: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Millonarios looks to bounce back from a loss in its last match when it takes on Junior on Wednesday.

Millonarios will look to move back into first place in the Colombian Primera A league on Wednesday when they take on eighth-place Atletico Junior.

How to Watch Millonarios vs. Junior Today:

Match Date: March 30, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Millonarios vs. Junior on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Millonarios is currently one point back of Atletico Nacional for first place, but have played one less match.

They are coming off a 1-0 loss to Independiente Medellin last Wednesday but are still 8-2-2 on the season.

Millonarios have played great defense this season, giving up just four total goals in league play, and have pitched a shutout in their last four wins.

Wednesday night, they will look to continue the great defensive form against a Junior team that is coming off a 1-1 draw to Deportivo Pasto last Friday. 

The draw dropped their record to 6-5-1 on the year and was the second straight game without a victory for Junior.

Junior lost last Sunday also but had gone five straight matches without a loss before the last two.

Wednesday, they will look to get back in the win column and pull off a big win against one of the top teams in the league in Millonarios.

How To Watch

March
30
2022

Millonarios vs. Junior

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
8;00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
