How to Watch Millonarios vs Junior: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Millonarios will look to move back into first place in the Colombian Primera A league on Wednesday when they take on eighth-place Atletico Junior.
How to Watch Millonarios vs. Junior Today:
Match Date: March 30, 2022
Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
TV: Nuestra Tele
Live Stream Millonarios vs. Junior on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
Millonarios is currently one point back of Atletico Nacional for first place, but have played one less match.
They are coming off a 1-0 loss to Independiente Medellin last Wednesday but are still 8-2-2 on the season.
Millonarios have played great defense this season, giving up just four total goals in league play, and have pitched a shutout in their last four wins.
Wednesday night, they will look to continue the great defensive form against a Junior team that is coming off a 1-1 draw to Deportivo Pasto last Friday.
The draw dropped their record to 6-5-1 on the year and was the second straight game without a victory for Junior.
Junior lost last Sunday also but had gone five straight matches without a loss before the last two.
Wednesday, they will look to get back in the win column and pull off a big win against one of the top teams in the league in Millonarios.
Regional restrictions may apply.