How to Watch Patriotas vs. Atlético Nacional: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Second-place and red-hot Atlético Nacional visits Patriotas in league action on Saturday in the Colombian first division.

Atlético Nacional, the winningest club in Categoría Primera A history with 16 titles, is currently sitting in second place in this year's edition of the Colombian first division tournament. With 27 points so far in the campaign after 13 matches, La Máquina Verde hopes to sneak back into first place with a win in its visit to Boyacá to face 17th-place Patriotas.

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Nuestra Tele

Live Stream Patriotas vs. Atlético Nacional on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its search for the top position in the standings, Atlético Nacional will have to figure out a game plan without in-form right-winger Dorlan Pabón, who is coming off of three goals in his last two matches, due to personal reasons.

Pabón had a brace in La Máquina Verde's thrilling 3-3 draw on Matchday 12 against reigning champion Deportivo Cali, where the Colombian winger put away two penalty kicks, the latter of which was in the 90th minute of the match. The team was actually down 3-0 at halftime and scored all three goals in the final 20 minutes to secure the away point.

Atlético Nacional has defeated Patriotas in six of its last seven opportunities in all competitions, with one of those victories being a dominant 4-0 finish in 2019 at Estadio Atanasio Girardot.

Patriotas will now play host to the historic Colombian side at Estadio La Independencia on Saturday, hoping to avoid its second loss in as many matches in league play.

