How to Watch Union Magdalena vs. Patriotas Boyaca: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Colombiano Primera División A showcases Unión Magdalena vs. Patriotas Boyacá here today.

It has been a rough overall season for both Patriotas Boyaca (3-3-8) and Union Magdalena (2-3-9) as they both sit in the bottom three of the standings entering today. This is the 15th week of the 20 week season giving both clubs the opportunity to end with some momentum, starting with a win today to build some rhythm heading into the final quarter of the season. Wins have been few and far between for both clubs, so getting one today would be huge for either team.

How to Watch Union Magdalena vs. Patriotas Boyacá today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Nuestra Tele

Patriotas Boyacá is coming off a loss to Atletico Nacional (0-2), continuing its rough, struggle of a season:

In their last five matches, Patriotas Boyacá has gone 2-1-2, losing their last two matches to sink down in the standings to third from the bottom.

During this stretch, they have scored six goals with a -1 goal differential. They were playing well, then played two matches in the Copa Columbia, which seemed to impact them leading to two straight losses in that stretch after two straight wins.

Going from one tournament to another can really impact a club's momentum and energy overall.

On the other side for Union Magdalena, they have gone 1-0-4 in their last five matches with three goals scored and a -4 goal differential overall. They have been playing really rough soccer as of late, despite going 1-1 at the Copa Columbia scoring three goals in two matches.

With the way these two clubs are playing, they are not in a position to rise up in the standings making this match all about pride and finishing the season out strong.

How To Watch

April
9
2022

Union Magdalena vs. Patriotas Boyaca

TV CHANNEL: Nuestra Tele
Time
7:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
