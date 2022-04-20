Skip to main content

How to Watch Alajuelense vs. Pérez Zeledón: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

League leader Alajuelense hosts fifth place Pérez Zeledón on Tuesday at Estadio Alejandro Morera Soto in Costa Rican Primera División action.

With two-thirds of the Costa Rican first division regular season behind us, just eight points separate the top eight teams in the standings. 

Alajuelense, the second winningest club in Costa Rica with 30 titles, is currently atop the table with 26 points after 14 matches. The leader hosts fifth place Pérez Zeledón, who has 20 points and is coming off of back-to-back wins in league action.

How to Watch Alajuelense vs. Pérez Zeledón Today:

Match Date: April 19, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Alajuelense vs. Pérez Zeledón on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Alajuelense has suffered just one loss in its last eight league matches, with that defeat being a 2-0 finish at home against Santos de Guápiles. The historic Costa Rican club's most recent outing was a dominant 3-0 victory over 10th place Guanacasteca thanks to goals from Freddy Gondola (2) and Carlos Andrei Mora Montoya. All of the goals found the back of the net in the first half.

Pérez Zeledón, meanwhile, is coming off of two straight victories in the Costa Rican Primera División regular season. The team got a 3-0 victory over Cartaginés, followed by a slim 1-0 defeat of San Carlos in the most recent outing.

