How to Watch Alajuelense vs. Sporting FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Alajuelense hosts Sporting FC at Alejandro Morera Soto Stadium on Tuesday in Costa Rican first division action.

Just two points separate the top four teams in the Primera División, with Sporting FC in first place with 20 points and Alajuelense in third with 19. That means this matchup between the two clubs in the city of Alajuela could do a lot to shake up the standings in Costa Rica.

How to Watch Alajuelense vs. Sporting FC Today:

Match Date: April 5, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream Alajuelense vs. Sporting FC on fuboTV:

Sporting FC is off to a great start this season with six wins and sits in first place with 20 points.

The club is coming off of back-to-back wins. In a 3-2 finish at Santos de Guápiles Randall Azofeifa, Christopher Meneses and Bryan Vega all had goals. That was followed by a 4-0 thrashing at home against San Carlos. Azofeifa notched a brace in the most recent match, making it three goals in the last two outings for the Costa Rican forward.

Alajuelense, meanwhile, is coming off of a 2-0 loss to Santos de Guápiles that snapped a four-match unbeaten run for the historic Costa Rican side.

The stakes are high for Alajuelense and Sporting FC with the matchup between the two clubs potentially leaving us with a new league leader following Matchday 12 of the Costa Rican Primera División tournament.

How To Watch

April
5
2022

Alajuelense vs. Sporting FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes - New Markets
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
