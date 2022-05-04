Skip to main content

How to Watch Cartaginés vs. Santos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santos is looking for a win on Tuesday against Cartaginés as the season begins to wind down.

Cartaginés and Santos will meet on Tuesday in Matchday 19 of Costa Rican Primera División play. Santos is currently in 10th place in league standings with 20 points, while Cartaginés is in third place with 28 points. 

How to Watch Cartaginés vs. Santos Today:

Game Date: May 3, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream Cartaginés vs. Santos on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Santos has had decent results in its last five league games with two wins, one loss and two draws. Most recently, Santos played to a 6-0 win against Guadalupe to pick up three points. Javon East, Josimar Méndez, Douglas López and Everardo Rubio recorded goals for Santos in the win.

Cartaginés has two wins, two losses and one draw in its last five games. Most recently, the club dropped a 4-1 game to Herediano. Herediano scored two goals in the first half to take a 2-0 lead. Marcel Hernández scored for Cartaginés in the 61st minute to cut the lead in half, but Yendrick Ruiz scored four minutes later to extend the lead by two again. Jonathan McDonald scored again for Herediano in the 79th minute for an added security goal. 

With only a few games left in the season, it will be important for both teams to continue collecting points to move up in the standings.

