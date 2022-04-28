Skip to main content

How to Watch Deportivo Saprissa vs. Alajuelense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Deportivo Saprissa hosts Alajuelense on Wednesday in Costa Rican first division action at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

Historically regarded as the two biggest clubs in Costa Rica, Deportivo Saprissa and Alajuelense face off in a season that has only one of the two acting the part of a Costa Rican giant. Alajuelense is currently in first place in the table with 32 points while Saprissa is dead last in the standings with 16 after 16 matches.

Alajuelense is coming off of four straight wins in league action, a run that began on April 10 when the team visited Guadalupe to a 2-0 finish thanks to strikes from Johan Venegas and Carlos Andrei Mora Montoya.

That victory was followed up by another away win, this time 3-0 over Guanacasteca where Freddy Gondola notched a brace and Mora Montoya got on the scoresheet again.

Then, Alajuelense defeated Pérez Zeledón at home where Bryan Ruiz scored a brace and Gondola added a third in the second half. Finally and most recently, the league leader traveled to face Cartaginés where Venegas and Mora Montoya both scored to secure all three points and the club's fourth win in a row.

Deportivo Saprissa, on the other hand, is coming off of four straight losses in Costa Rican first division action and will look to avoid making it five in a row when the club hosts Alajuelense on Wednesday at the historic Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica.

