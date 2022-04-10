It is important to find your rhythm at the right time in the season, which is what Municipal Grecia (5-2-5) is starting to right with three wins in a row as they take on Herediano (2-7-3) today. Municipal Grecia can make a push here in the final eight to nine matches overall, starting today.

How to Watch Herediano vs. Grecia today:

Game Date: April 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Watch Herediano vs. Grecia online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Municipal Grecia still has the opportunity to make some noise in the Costa Rican Primera Division with a strong finish:

Over its last five matches, Municipal Grecia has gone 3-0-2 overall with three wins in a row. It is playing really strong soccer, shutting out its last three opponents and only giving up five total goals in its last five matches.

Grecia does not have eye-popping stats this season as a team with only 11 total goals scored and a plus-two goal differential.

Most of the positive output has come in its last five matches as it continues to build more momentum from the midway point of the season to the end.

On the other side for Herediano, it is trying to get on track itself, going 2-2-1 in its last five matches with two wins in a row.

The clash here today with Municipal Grecia makes for a very important match for both of these clubs in what is becoming a wide-open race to win the Costa Rican Primera Division.

Regional restrictions may apply.