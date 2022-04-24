Skip to main content

How to Watch Herediano vs. San Carlos: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

San Carlos goes for its second straight win on Saturday when it plays Herediano in this Costa Rican soccer matchup.

San Carlos heads into its match on Saturday coming off a big 2-1 win against Guadalupe on Tuesday.

How to Watch Herediano vs San Carlos Today:

Match Date: April 23, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream the Herediano vs San Carlos match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The win was its second in its last three matches and has helped move it into a third-place tie with Guadalupe on the table, one point back of Cartagines and six points back of first-place Alajuelense.

While it is close to moving into second place with a win, it could also fall back a few spots with a loss as it leads Sporting San Jose by just one point and Perez Zeledon by two points.

Just behind it is Heradiano who is looking to knock off San Carlos and move to within one point of them in the standings.

Herediano has been playing well lately as it comes into the match on Saturday winners of its last three. 

The offense has been great, scoring three goals in each of its last three matches. It has been a great stretch that has helped move it up the standings and it will look to stay hot against San Carlos on Saturday.

How To Watch

April
23
2022

Herediano vs. San Carlos

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes - New Markets
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
