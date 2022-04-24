How to Watch Herediano vs. San Carlos

San Carlos goes for its second straight win on Saturday when it plays Herediano in this Costa Rican soccer matchup.

San Carlos heads into its match on Saturday coming off a big 2-1 win against Guadalupe on Tuesday.

The win was its second in its last three matches and has helped move it into a third-place tie with Guadalupe on the table, one point back of Cartagines and six points back of first-place Alajuelense.

While it is close to moving into second place with a win, it could also fall back a few spots with a loss as it leads Sporting San Jose by just one point and Perez Zeledon by two points.

Just behind it is Heradiano who is looking to knock off San Carlos and move to within one point of them in the standings.

Herediano has been playing well lately as it comes into the match on Saturday winners of its last three.

The offense has been great, scoring three goals in each of its last three matches. It has been a great stretch that has helped move it up the standings and it will look to stay hot against San Carlos on Saturday.

