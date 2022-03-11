Skip to main content

How to Watch Amatitlán vs. Puerto San José: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 11 of the Guatemalan second division kicks off on Friday when Amatitlán host Puerto San José.

Amatitlán and Puerto San José are both desperate for points as we head into the final eight matches of the season (nine for the home team as they have a game in hand). Both teams are in Group A of the Guatemalan second division with Amatitlán in ninth place with eight points and Puerto San José just below them, last in the group with six points.

The bottom two teams of each group go to the relegation playoffs against each other. The winner stays while the loser gets relegated. Amatitlán hasn't won in its last three matches of league play, with that last victory having been on Feb. 20, 1-0 over Marquense.

The home club then lost two matches in a row before its most recent match away at Plataneros that ended in a 1-1 draw.

Puerto San José, meanwhile, is still looking for its second win of the season currently sitting on a record of 1W-3D-6L. The club is coming off of a 0-0 home draw against Suchitepéquez but before that were on a five-match losing streak in league play.

