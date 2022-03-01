Skip to main content

How to Watch Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Amatitlan and Quiche face on Tuesday in a Primera Division de Ascenso match.

Quiche, the third-place team in the Primera Division de Ascenso with 13 points, is set to face ninth-place Amatitlan on Tuesday. Amatitlan has seven points so far this season. 

How to Watch Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Tigo Sports

Watch Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Quiche is coming off of a 1-1 draw with San Pedro in its most recent match and has now failed to record a win over its last three matches. The team's last win came back on Feb. 12, when it defeated Siquinala 1-0.

Amatitlan is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Suchitepequez in its most recent contest. Its last victory came on Feb. 20 when it defeated Marquense 1-0.

These teams compete as part of Group A in the Primera Division de Ascenso, the second level of football in Guatemala. At the end of the season, the top three teams in the group will advance to the promotion playoff for a chance to make it to the Liga Nacional de Guatemala, while the bottom two teams head to the relegation playoff and will try to avoid being sent down to the Segunda Division de Ascenso.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
1
2022

Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC

TV CHANNEL: Tigo Sports
Time
8:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

college soccer
Futbol Guatemalteco Primera Division de Ascenso

How to Watch Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC

By Justin Carter
3 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan (22) shoots the ball while Indiana Hoosiers forward Race Thompson (25) defends in the second half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Michigan State at Michigan

By Adam Childs
18 minutes ago
Jan 19, 2022; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators guard Brandon McKissic (23), guard Kowacie Reeves (14) and forward Anthony Duruji (4) celebrates against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Billy Donovan Court at Exactech Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Florida at Vanderbilt

By Adam Childs
18 minutes ago
VCU Basketball
College Basketball

How to Watch St. Bonaventure at VCU

By Adam Childs
18 minutes ago
Jan 23, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. (8) drives around New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Clippers vs. Rockets

By Kristofer Habbas
48 minutes ago
Jan 16, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors k11 Klay Thompson (11) dribbles around Minnesota Timberwolves forward Anthony Edwards (1) in the first quarter at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Warriors vs. Timberwolves

By Kristofer Habbas
48 minutes ago
Rodeo
Rodeo

How to Watch RodeoHouston Super Series: Round 2

By Justin Carter
48 minutes ago
Jan 22, 2022; Durham, North Carolina, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Wendell Moore Jr. (0) shoots over Syracuse Orange forward Jimmy Boeheim (0) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Duke at Pitt in Men's College Basketball

By Adam Childs
48 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Vegas Golden Knights center Chandler Stephenson (20) celebrates with defenseman Shea Theodore (27) and center Jack Eichel (9) after scoring a goal against the Colorado Avalanche during the first period at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Boston Bruins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/3/2022

By What's On TV Staff
1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy