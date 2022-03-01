Quiche, the third-place team in the Primera Division de Ascenso with 13 points, is set to face ninth-place Amatitlan on Tuesday. Amatitlan has seven points so far this season.

How to Watch Amatitlán vs. Quiché FC today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: Tigo Sports

Quiche is coming off of a 1-1 draw with San Pedro in its most recent match and has now failed to record a win over its last three matches. The team's last win came back on Feb. 12, when it defeated Siquinala 1-0.

Amatitlan is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Suchitepequez in its most recent contest. Its last victory came on Feb. 20 when it defeated Marquense 1-0.

These teams compete as part of Group A in the Primera Division de Ascenso, the second level of football in Guatemala. At the end of the season, the top three teams in the group will advance to the promotion playoff for a chance to make it to the Liga Nacional de Guatemala, while the bottom two teams head to the relegation playoff and will try to avoid being sent down to the Segunda Division de Ascenso.

