How to Watch Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Deportivo Mictlán hosts Club Deportivo Marquense in the second leg of the quarterfinals in the Guatemalan second division tournament on Sunday.

Following Club Deportivo Marquense's 4-0 thrashing of Deportivo Mictlán in the first leg, it is now Mictlán's turn to host the second leg of the quarterfinal matchup at La Asunción Stadium in the Primera División de Ascenso tournament in Guatemala.

How to Watch Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense Today:

Game Date: May 1, 2022

Game Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: tigo Sports

Live Stream Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mictlán finished in second place in Group B at the end of the Clausura regular season with 30 points in 18 matches. The club finished the league tournament on a five-match win streak which is exactly what it needed in order to advance to the second phase.

Marquense, meanwhile, finished fourth in Group A with 29 points. The team then faced Chimal FC in the play-in round for the second phase, where Marquense won 6-3 on aggregate.

Then, the quarterfinal matchups began and Marquense hosted Mictlán in the first leg at Marquesa de la Ensenada Stadium. The match ended 4-0 in favor of the hosts in what was the biggest goal difference of all the matchups in the round.

The two clubs now face off at La Asunción Stadium to decide who advances to the semifinals of the Clausura Primera División de Ascenso tournament.

How To Watch

May
1
2022

Deportivo Mictlán vs. Club Deportivo Marquense

TV CHANNEL: Tigo Sports
Time
3:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
imago0027794407h
imago1010746806h
imago1011588742h
imago1011575712h
USATSI_18183548
Apr 8, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) dunks the ball as Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) looks on in the second quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 29, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers shortstop Willy Adames (27) celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
