How to Watch Juventud Pinulteca vs. Deportivo Sanarate: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Juventud Pinulteca hosts Deportivo Sanarate in the Guatemalan Second Division on Sunday.

Juventud Pinulteca and Deportivo Sanarate are in Group B of the Primera División de Ascenso in Guatemala, with the top three teams of each group at the end of the season heading into the promotional playoffs, looking towards moving up to the Guatemalan first division next campaign.

How to Watch Juventud Pinulteca vs. Deportivo Sanarate Today:

Match Date: March 27, 2022

Match Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Latino Network

Live Stream Juventud Pinulteca vs. Deportivo Sanarate on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Juventud Pinulteca is currently sitting in eighth place in Group B with 14 points after 13 matches in the campaign so far. In its most recent outing, the club broke out of its poor four-match losing streak in league play with a draw away at Agua Blanca.

Before that, Juventud's run consisted of 2-0 losses at Sacachispas and Mictlán, and 1-0 losses at home to Mixco and Aurora.

Deportivo Sanarate, meanwhile, is sitting just one spot above the home club in seventh with  17 points. The visitors have two victories in their last five matches in league action. The wins were 2-0 over Comunicaciones II and 1-0 over Mictlán.

Juventud Pinulteca could leapfrog Deportivo Sanarate in the standings with a loss of at least 2-0 on Sunday at San José Pinula Stadium.

Regional restrictions may apply.

