Matchday 13 action continues in the Honduran first division as Marathón hosts Honduras Progreso on Wednesday at Olímpico Metropolitano Stadium.

With six matches left in the Liga Nacional Clausura regular season in Honduras, Marathón and Honduras Progreso find themselves just outside the top-six playoff spots that will advance to the final phase of the tournament. Marathón is in second-to-last place in the standings with 13 points, just one point below sixth-place Platense. Honduras Progreso, meanwhile, is in seventh place with 14 points, but just below Platense due to goal difference.

How to Watch Marathón vs. Honduras Progreso Today:

Match Date: April 6, 2022

Match Time: 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Honduras Progreso has hit a dip in form in recent weeks, with just one win in its last six matches in league play. That last win was on Matchday 8, a 2-1 home victory over Victoria thanks to an Erick Andino brace.

Since then, the club has lost and tied twice: 0-0 against Platense and 2-2 vs. Lobos, and 3-1 at home to reigning league champion Olimpia followed by a 1-0 finish at home facing Real Sociedad in Honduras Progreso's most recent outing. Andino got on the scoresheet again in the matches against Lobos and Olimpia.

A win for Honduras Progreso or Marathón on Wednesday would propel either team into the coveted top six spots in the Honduran first division table. It's also worth noting that Marathón has a game in hand, which if it were to win, would place the club in fifth place in the standings.

