How to Watch Marathón vs. Lobos UPNFM: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Honduran League rolls on with a Matchday 9 battle on Saturday between Marathón and Lobos UPNFM.

Separated by just one point in the standings, Marathón and Lobos UPNFM face off at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium in a match that marks the halfway point of the Honduran first division tournament.

How to Watch Marathón vs. Lobos UPNFM Saturday:

Match Date: March 5, 2022

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Marathón vs. Lobos UPNFM on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Marathón is hungry for points having lost its last four league matches in a row. Thankfully, the team had won three in a row right before that, leaving Marathón seventh-place in the standings with nine points in 8 matches.

The team's most recent loss was a tough one away against classic rivals Motagua, in a match that is known as "The Derby of the M's". Roberto Moreira put the home team ahead via the penalty spot in the 77th minute. Edwin Solano later tied the match in the 87th minute, putting away a rebound left squirming in the six-yard-box by Motagua's goalkeeper. Moreira then struck again in stoppage time (93') to leave the home team with all three points in the derby.

Lobos UPNFM is currently eight-place in the standings with one point less than Marathón (8). After starting the season an impressive 2W-1D-0L, the team has failed to win in its last five matches going 0W-1D-4L is that span.

Both clubs will be hoping to leave the derby in the city of San Pedro Sula with all three points and an emotional push forward that will help them take on the second half of the regular season.

