Matchday 10 of the Honduran First Division kicks off on Saturday when Marathón hosts Vida at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium.

Just one point separates fifth-place Vida (13) from seventh-place Marathón (12) in the Honduran First Division standings. A win for either team would mean a lot moving forward into the second half of the season, where the top six in the table advance to the playoffs.

How to Watch Marathón vs. Vida Today:

Match Date: March 12, 2022

Match Time: 6 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Marathón are coming off of a much-needed victory on Matchday 9, 4-1 over UPNFM, with goals from Juan Ignacio Vieyra (3) and Isaac Emanuel Castillo securing all three points for the home side.

Before that, Marathón were stuck in a four-match losing streak with losses to Honduras Progreso (2-1), Victoria (3-2), Real Sociedad (1-0) and Motagua (2-1).

Vida, meanwhile, is coming off of three wins and three losses in its last six matches in league play. The team's most recent match was a 1-0 loss at home to Real España, with Getsel Ramón Montes winning the match for the visitors.

Marathón and Vida faced off already this season in the reverse fixture, a 3-0 victory at home for Vida thanks to goals from Santiago Córdoba (OG), Víctor Blasco and Luis Fernando Meléndez.

Marathón would love to flip the script on Matchday 10, when the team host Vida at Yankel Rosenthal Stadium.

