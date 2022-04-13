Skip to main content

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Platense: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Matchday 15 action in the Honduran first division continues on Wednesday when league-leader Olimpia hosts Platense at Tiburcio Carías Andino Stadium.

The race at the top of the Honduran Primera División standings is as tight as ever with just one point separating the top three teams in the table. Olimpia (28) holds a slight advantage over Victoria and Real España (27), with fourth through seventh place all tied on 18 points. Platense is that eighth-place team with a minus-five goal differential but is currently undefeated in its last three league outings.

How to Watch Olimpia vs. Platense Today:

Match Date: April 13, 2022

Match Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Olimpia vs. Platense on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The reigning champion in Honduras, Olimpia, is looking for its 35th title in the country's first division tournament, which is far and away already the most in the league's history. Motagua, Honduras' second-winningest club in league history, has 17 titles.

The league leader is coming off of a slim 1-0 defeat to third-place Real España last week, with Omar Rosas scoring the only goal in the match in the first half. The defeat snapped a four-match win streak for Olimpia where it defeated the likes of Honduras Progreso (3-1), Marathón (3-0), Vida (2-0) and Motagua (2-1) in successive fashion.

Platense, meanwhile, is coming off of a dramatic 1-0 victory against Real Sociedad thanks to a 92nd-minute finish from Álvaro Sebastián Klusener, leaving the team with 18 points heading into the tough matchup on Wednesday night against Olimpia.

