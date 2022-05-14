How to Watch Real España vs Marathón: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The first leg of the matchup was held at Olímpico Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, where Marathón was unable to make use of its home-field advantage and ended up losing the match 2-0 to Real España. Júnior Lacayo and Carlos Bernárdez got on the scoresheet to secure the away victory for Real España.
How to Watch Real España vs. Marathón Today:
Game Date: May 14, 2022
Game Time: 9 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets
Real España finished its regular season campaign in first place in the standings with 37 points and a five-point lead over second-place Olimpia. The first-place finish put the team directly into the semifinals where it met Marathón in the first leg to a 2-0 victory.
Marathón finished the regular season in sixth place with 23 points, tied with Honduras Progreso and Platense but ahead of them due to its minus-one goal difference. Its place in the standings led to its play-in round matchup against third-place Victoria where Marathón was able to pull off the upset 5-2 on aggregate.
Real España and Marathón face off at Olímpico Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday in the second leg of the Liga Nacional semifinals in Honduras.
