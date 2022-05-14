Skip to main content

How to Watch Real España vs Marathón: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Real España hosts Marathón in the second leg of the Honduras first division semifinals on Saturday in the 2022 Clausura tournament.

The first leg of the matchup was held at Olímpico Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, where Marathón was unable to make use of its home-field advantage and ended up losing the match 2-0 to Real España. Júnior Lacayo and Carlos Bernárdez got on the scoresheet to secure the away victory for Real España.

How to Watch Real España vs. Marathón Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream Real España vs. Marathón on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real España finished its regular season campaign in first place in the standings with 37 points and a five-point lead over second-place Olimpia. The first-place finish put the team directly into the semifinals where it met Marathón in the first leg to a 2-0 victory.

Marathón finished the regular season in sixth place with 23 points, tied with Honduras Progreso and Platense but ahead of them due to its minus-one goal difference. Its place in the standings led to its play-in round matchup against third-place Victoria where Marathón was able to pull off the upset 5-2 on aggregate.

Real España and Marathón face off at Olímpico Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday in the second leg of the Liga Nacional semifinals in Honduras.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
14
2022

Real España vs. Marathón

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes - New Markets
Time
9:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Apr 30, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; D.C. United forward Michael Estrada (7) jumps for the ball against Columbus Crew midfielder Marlon Hairston (17) in the second half at Lower.com Field. Mandatory Credit: Leah Stauffer-USA TODAY Sports
Soccer

Inter Miami CF vs. DC United: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 5/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff32 seconds ago
OWN
entertainment

How to Watch Love & Marriage: D.C Premiere

By Kristofer Habbas32 seconds ago
imago0048043949h (1)
Liga MX

How to Watch Pachuca vs San Luis

By Adam Childs32 seconds ago
Football
Fan Controlled Football

How to Watch Fan Controlled Football: Glacier Boyz vs Beasts

By Adam Childs32 seconds ago
Oregon Track
Track and Field

Pac-12 Track & Field stream: Watch online, TV channel

By Adam Childs32 seconds ago
imago1004040013h
Boxing

How to Watch Boxing: Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castaño II

By Adam Childs32 seconds ago
college soccer
Fútbol Hondureño Primera División

How to Watch Real España vs Marathón

By Rafael Urbina32 seconds ago
BASEBALL
College Baseball

How to Watch Nevada at San Diego State in College Baseball

By Christine Brown32 seconds ago
imago0035324706h
College Baseball

How to Watch Saint Mary's (Calif.) at Portland in College Baseball

By Christine Brown32 seconds ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy