Real España hosts Marathón in the second leg of the Honduras first division semifinals on Saturday in the 2022 Clausura tournament.

The first leg of the matchup was held at Olímpico Metropolitano Stadium on Wednesday, where Marathón was unable to make use of its home-field advantage and ended up losing the match 2-0 to Real España. Júnior Lacayo and Carlos Bernárdez got on the scoresheet to secure the away victory for Real España.

How to Watch Real España vs. Marathón Today:

Game Date: May 14, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream Real España vs. Marathón on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Real España finished its regular season campaign in first place in the standings with 37 points and a five-point lead over second-place Olimpia. The first-place finish put the team directly into the semifinals where it met Marathón in the first leg to a 2-0 victory.

Marathón finished the regular season in sixth place with 23 points, tied with Honduras Progreso and Platense but ahead of them due to its minus-one goal difference. Its place in the standings led to its play-in round matchup against third-place Victoria where Marathón was able to pull off the upset 5-2 on aggregate.

Real España and Marathón face off at Olímpico Metropolitano Stadium on Saturday in the second leg of the Liga Nacional semifinals in Honduras.

Regional restrictions may apply.