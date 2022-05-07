Skip to main content

How to Watch Victoria vs. Marathón: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Victoria and Marathón face off in the second leg of the Liguilla play-in matchup on Saturday in Honduran first division action.

The 2022 Clausura tournament in Honduras continues on Saturday when Marathón travels to face Victoria at Nilmo Edwards Stadium following a 4-1 thrashing in the first leg at home. Isaac Castillo, Lucas Campana, Edwin Solano and Odín Ramos all got on the scoresheet to help put one foot in the playoffs for Marathón.

How to Watch Victoria vs. Marathón Today:

Game Date: May 7, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Victoria vs. Marathón on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Victoria has the cards stacked against it in the second leg, needing a 3-0 win at home in order to take the tie to penalty kicks, and a 4-0 win in order to advance to the Liguilla directly.

The last time Victoria defeated Marathón in this instance of the Honduran first division tournament was back in May of 1997 when a 2-0 finish gave Victoria its place in the final phase.

Victoria and Marathón face each other on Saturday at Nilmo Edwards Stadium in the second leg of the Liguilla play-in in the 2022 Honduras Clausura tournament.

Regional restrictions may apply.

