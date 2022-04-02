With the season slowing down, Motagua will try to climb the standings with a win against Victoria

Club Victoria and Motagua will meet in this Liga Nacional matchup on Matchday 12 of 18. With only five matches remaining after today, both teams will be looking to pick up points wherever they can.

How to Watch Victoria vs. Motagua Today:

Match Date: April 2, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream Victoria vs. Motagua on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Currently, Motagua is sitting right in the middle of the pack in the number 5 spot with 15 points. In its last five Liga Nacional matches, Motagua has not been terribly successful, winning two matches and losing three. Most recently, Motagua dropped a match to Vida by a score of 2-0. Despite having 97' to play, the team was not able to find the net.

Victoria has had the same amount of success as its opponent today having won two of its last five Liga Nacional games and dropping the other three. Despite not having as much recent success, Victoria sits in second place in the standings with 21 points and is only one win away from first place if No. 1 Olimpia loses.

Most recently, Victoria picked up a 3-1 win against Real Sociedad. All three goals scored by Victoria in the game came late in the halves with the first goal being scored in stoppage of the first half and the third being scored during stoppage of the second half. The game-winning goal came in the 89' to secure Victoria's points.

As the season begins to come to a close, both teams have a lot to play for in what should be an exciting matchup.

Regional restrictions may apply.