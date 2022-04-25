How to Watch UEFA Youth League: RB Salzburg vs. Benfica

RB Salzburg U-19 faces Benfica U-19 in the UEFA Youth League final on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The UEFA Youth League has reached its finale with RB Salzburg and Benfica facing off to decide which club comes away with the title in the Under-19 tournament. Benfica won Group E with five wins and one loss, while Salzburg won Group G with four wins and two losses.

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Benfica later went on to face Midtjylland in the Round of 16 where Diego Moreira, Antonio Pereira and Luis Semedo secured the 3-2 finish for the Portuguese club. The Eagles then dominated fellow Primeira Liga side Sporting CP 4-0 in the U-19 UEFA Youth League quarterfinals.

It took penalty kicks for Benfica to defeat Juventus following a 2-2 draw in the semifinals that led the Portuguese side to the tournament final.

Salzburg, meanwhile, defeated Zilina in the Round of 16 via penalty kicks and later went on to face PSG's U-19 side in the quarterfinals in a match that ended 3-1 in favor of the Austrian club.

On Friday, Salzburg defeated Atlético Madrid's Juvenil A squad 5-0 thanks to goals from Roko Simic (2), Dijon Kameri, Tolgahan Sahin and Oumar Diakité to advance to the UEFA Youth League final, which will be played against Benfica on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

