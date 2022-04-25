Skip to main content

How to Watch UEFA Youth League: RB Salzburg vs. Benfica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

RB Salzburg U-19 faces Benfica U-19 in the UEFA Youth League final on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

The UEFA Youth League has reached its finale with RB Salzburg and Benfica facing off to decide which club comes away with the title in the Under-19 tournament. Benfica won Group E with five wins and one loss, while Salzburg won Group G with four wins and two losses.

How to Watch UEFA Youth League: RB Salzburg vs. Benfica Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

TV Channel: TUDN

Live Stream UEFA Youth League: RB Salzburg vs. Benfica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Benfica later went on to face Midtjylland in the Round of 16 where Diego Moreira, Antonio Pereira and Luis Semedo secured the 3-2 finish for the Portuguese club. The Eagles then dominated fellow Primeira Liga side Sporting CP 4-0 in the U-19 UEFA Youth League quarterfinals. 

It took penalty kicks for Benfica to defeat Juventus following a 2-2 draw in the semifinals that led the Portuguese side to the tournament final.

Salzburg, meanwhile, defeated Zilina in the Round of 16 via penalty kicks and later went on to face PSG's U-19 side in the quarterfinals in a match that ended 3-1 in favor of the Austrian club.

On Friday, Salzburg defeated Atlético Madrid's Juvenil A squad 5-0 thanks to goals from Roko Simic (2), Dijon Kameri, Tolgahan Sahin and Oumar Diakité to advance to the UEFA Youth League final, which will be played against Benfica on Monday in Nyon, Switzerland.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

