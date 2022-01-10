Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Liga MX Femenil Clausura's opening weekend continues with América taking on Atlas.

América and Atlas are set to face off Monday in the first match for both teams in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura.

How to Watch América vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream América vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The two sides both had strong runs during the Apertura section of the season, with Atlas finishing third behind UANL and Monterrey with 36 points, while América finished fifth with 31 points.

Both teams qualified for the Liguilla, the league's playoff, and both teams managed to get out of the first round but lost in the semifinals.

Atlas advanced after beating Santos Laguna 4–3 on aggregate but lost in the semifinals after tying the higher seed Monterrey 2–2.

América defeated Guadalajara 2–1 in the quarterfinals but was defeated 5–2 by UANL in the semis, blowing a 2–1 lead after the first game as the team fell 4–0 in the second leg.

Atlas's Alison González was fourth in the league in goals with 13, but she has since signed with América. América's Daniela Espinosa was seventh with 11.

These teams last played in November as part of the Apertura, with Atlas emerging victorious by a 3–2 margin.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
10
2022

América vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
7:55
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

