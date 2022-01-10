América and Atlas are set to face off Monday in the first match for both teams in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura.

How to Watch América vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: Jan. 10, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

The two sides both had strong runs during the Apertura section of the season, with Atlas finishing third behind UANL and Monterrey with 36 points, while América finished fifth with 31 points.

Both teams qualified for the Liguilla, the league's playoff, and both teams managed to get out of the first round but lost in the semifinals.

Atlas advanced after beating Santos Laguna 4–3 on aggregate but lost in the semifinals after tying the higher seed Monterrey 2–2.

América defeated Guadalajara 2–1 in the quarterfinals but was defeated 5–2 by UANL in the semis, blowing a 2–1 lead after the first game as the team fell 4–0 in the second leg.

Atlas's Alison González was fourth in the league in goals with 13, but she has since signed with América. América's Daniela Espinosa was seventh with 11.

These teams last played in November as part of the Apertura, with Atlas emerging victorious by a 3–2 margin.

