How to Watch América vs. Guadalajara in Liga MX Femenil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Third-place América host fifth-place Guadalajara in this Matchday 10 battle between eternal rivals in the LIGA MX Femenil Clausura tournament on Sunday.

With just six points separating the top five teams, the final stretch of the season will mostly dictate seeding for the next phase of the tournament. The Liguilla playoffs will feature the league's best eight teams. América is sitting in third place in the standings with 19 points, while Guadalajara has one point less in fifth place.

How to Watch América vs. Guadalajara in Liga MX Femenil Today:

Match Date: March 13, 2022

Match Time: 10:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live stream América vs. Guadalajara in Liga MX Femenil on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

América is enjoying a fantastic start to its season and is currently on a five-match win streak in league play. The club's most recent outing was a 3-0 victory over Mazatlán at Azteca Stadium thanks to a brace from forward Katty "Killer" Martínez.

Guadalajara, meanwhile, is one of three undefeated teams still left in the Liga MX tournament. With a record of 5-3-0, the club could use a win against its eternal rival América to leapfrog and place itself in second place in the standings.

The Liga MX Femenil version of the "Clásico Nacional" should be a much more dynamic matchup between two clubs with actual implications at the top of the table, unlike the men's Liga MX counterpart

Regional restrictions may apply.

