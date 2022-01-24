Skip to main content

How to Watch América vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey takes on Club América in Liga MX Femenil action, with both teams looking for their second win of the Clausura.

Liga MX Femenil action continues Monday with a matchup that features two teams coming off wins, with Monterrey taking on Club América.

How to Watch América vs. Monterrey Today:

Match Date: Jan. 24, 2022

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream América vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

América has played two matches in the Clausura, drawing Atlas in the opener and then beating UNAM 1–0 last weekend. Katty Martínez scored a goal in the fifth minute to put her team on top. The team took seven shots in the match, with three on target.

As for Monterrey, the team—which won the Apertura playoffs in December on penalty kicks over UANL—has played once in the Clausura, beating Puebla 3–0. Diana Evangelista, Dania Perez and Daniela Solís each scored a goal in the victory.

These two sides last faced off in November in a match that saw Monterrey emerge victorious by a 3–1 margin. América took an early lead on a goal from Kiana Palacios, but that was all the team could manage, while Monterrey scored three times in the second half. Evangelista equalized the match, and then Rebeca Bernal putting Monterrey on top. Jocelyn Orejel added an insurance goal.

Regional restrictions may apply.

