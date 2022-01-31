Skip to main content

How to Watch Club América vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Club América takes on Necaxa on Monday in Liga MX Femenil action.

Club América, currently fifth in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura with seven points, will take on 14th-place Necaxa on Monday. Necaxa has four points through four matches.

How to Watch América vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream América vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Necaxa is coming off a 3–0 loss to Guadalajara in its last match, with the team struggling to even get shot attempts, taking just three total in the loss, with one on target. Necaxa's last goal came in a 1–0 win over UNAM from Brenda Leon.

América defeated San Luis 4–1 on Friday, led by a pair of goals from Katty Martinez. The 23-year-old now has three goals in the Clausura after finishing sixth in the league with 12 goals in the Apertura when she was playing for UANL. She signed with Club América at the end of December. Janelly Farias and Daniela Espinosa also scored goals in the win.

These teams last met in August, with Club América winning 2–0. After a scoreless first half, Farias gave her side the lead in the 66th minute, followed by a Daniela Flores goal to pad the lead.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
31
2022

América vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: TUDN
Time
4:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Club América vs. Necaxa

3 minutes ago
messi psg
Coupe de France

How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain FC vs. OGC Nice

1 hour ago
Portugal Argentina Futsal
CONMEBOL Futsal Copa America.2022

How to Watch Copa América de Futsal: Peru vs. Argentina

1 hour ago
BASEBALL FANS
International Baseball

How to Watch Caribbean Series: Puerto Rico vs. Mexico

2 hours ago
Brazil Argentina Futsal
CONMEBOL Futsal Copa America.2022

How to Watch Copa América de Futsal: Chile vs. Brazil

3 hours ago
Colombia Paraguay Futsal
CONMEBOL Futsal Copa America.2022

How to Watch Copa América de Futsal: Bolivia vs. Paraguay

5 hours ago
Jan 20, 2022; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes forward Evan Battey (21) reacts to a three point score in the second half against the USC Trojans at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch Colorado at Washington State

18 hours ago
Jan 26, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) shoots the ball over Utah Jazz forward Eric Paschall (0) during the third quarter at Vivint Arena. Phoenix Suns won 105-97. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Spurs at Suns

20 hours ago
Jan 11, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) grabs a rebound in front of New Orleans Pelicans guard Josh Hart (3) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

How to Watch Jazz at Timberwolves

20 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy