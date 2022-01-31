How to Watch Club América vs. Necaxa

Club América, currently fifth in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura with seven points, will take on 14th-place Necaxa on Monday. Necaxa has four points through four matches.

How to Watch América vs. Necaxa Today:

Match Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Match Time: 4:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Necaxa is coming off a 3–0 loss to Guadalajara in its last match, with the team struggling to even get shot attempts, taking just three total in the loss, with one on target. Necaxa's last goal came in a 1–0 win over UNAM from Brenda Leon.

América defeated San Luis 4–1 on Friday, led by a pair of goals from Katty Martinez. The 23-year-old now has three goals in the Clausura after finishing sixth in the league with 12 goals in the Apertura when she was playing for UANL. She signed with Club América at the end of December. Janelly Farias and Daniela Espinosa also scored goals in the win.

These teams last met in August, with Club América winning 2–0. After a scoreless first half, Farias gave her side the lead in the 66th minute, followed by a Daniela Flores goal to pad the lead.

