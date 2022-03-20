Skip to main content

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tampico Madero: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Atlético Morelia hosts Tampico Madero on Matchday 12 of the Mexican second division tournament on Sunday.

Atlético Morelia is enjoying a fine run of form in the Liga de Expansión MX, as the club is currently on a four-match undefeated streak in league play with two wins and two draws in that span. The club will now receive a visit from Tampico Madero, who is in last place in the standings with just one victory in the campaign and six points overall after 10 matches.

How to Watch Atlético Morelia vs. Tampico Madero Today:

Match Date: March 20, 2022

Match Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Atlético Morelia vs. Tampico Madero on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Morelia's current streak began with a 1-1 draw away at Correcaminos on Matchday 7, where an 84th-minute finish from Jesús Ramírez secured the point for the visitors.

Then, Ricardo Valiño's squad hosted Cancún FC to a 4-1 victory with a brace from Ramírez and goals from Diego Abella and Javier Ibarra, followed by a 2-0 home defeat over Dorados, in back-to-back wins over clubs from Sinaloa.

The club's most recent outing was a 2-2 draw over Celaya where Ramírez notched his fifth goal in the last four matches for Morelia. Diego Gallegos received a red card and will be unavailable for the match at home against Tampico Madero.

Morelia has a top-two bye week spot in the standings in its sights, as Valiño's men are currently just three points below second-place Tapatío in the Liga Expansión MX standings.

