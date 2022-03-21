How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca in Liga MX Femenil

Cruz Azul will be looking to pick up a much needed three points in Liga MX Femenil play

Cruz Azul currently sits in 15th with nine points in Liga MX Femenil standings while Pachuca is 10 places ahead in fifth place with 22 points.

How to Watch Cruz Azul vs. Pachuca Today:

Match Date: March 21, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Cruz Azul has certainly not faired well in its most recent outings. The team is 0-3-2 in its last five games in Liga MX play. Most recently, Cruz Azul fell 4-0 to Tigres UANL who sit in second place. The team was able to keep Tigres from scoring until the second half when Uchenna Kanu was able to put one in at the 50th minute. Despite being down 1-0, Cruz Azul held Tigres off for another 37 minutes. Unfortunately, in the last four minutes of the game, 3 more goals were scored.

Pachuca has fared better in its most recent matches with a 2-2-1 record in its last five games. Most recently, Pachuca beat Santos Laguna 1-0. While the game was tight for the first 70 minutes, Pachuca forward Esbeydi Salazar was able to find the back of the net to give her team the lead and eventual victory.

With Cruz Azul desperately needing points, fans can expect the team to come out aggressive since they really have nothing to lose.

