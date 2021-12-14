The Liga MX Femenil semifinals continue Monday as Monterrey and Atlas face off in Guadalupe.

The semifinals of the Liga MX Femenil Apertura will conclude Monday with a pair of matches. Following Tigres UANL vs. América, Monterrey and Atlas will meet to determine which team will advance to the final. Atlas holds a 1–0 lead heading into this match.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: Dec. 13, 2021

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: Fox Deportes

The only goal in the first leg between the teams came in the 68th minute, when Atlas's Alison González scored. The 19-year-old forward is the youngest player on Mexico's senior national team and has made 10 appearances this year since being called up, scoring three goals. She was fourth in the regular season in goals this year in Liga MX Femenil with 13.

Monterrey was held scoreless in that first match but has two of the top 10 goal scorers in the league. Desirée Monsiváis is third with 14 goals, while Diana Evangelista is ninth with nine goals.

Monterrey finished second in the regular-season standings with 44 points, while Atlas was third with 36 points. In the regular-season meeting of these clubs, Monterrey won 2–1, with Atlas going up 1–0 in the first half but Monterrey answering with two second-half goals.

Monterrey won the 2019 Apertura and has appeared in three other final rounds, losing to UANL in all three appearances. Atlas is looking to make its first appearance in the final. It lost in the 2021 Guardianes semifinals to Guadalajara back in May.

