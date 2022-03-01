Most recently Monterrey is coming off of a 3-0 win against the Querétaro White Roosters. Scoring for Monterrey were Christina Burkenroad (13'), Dania Perez (18') and Monica Flowers (32'). Despite all of the scoring taking place fairly early in the first half, Monterrey did not insert its reserve players until the 72th minute. They remained scoreless for the remainder of the game without being able to develop opportunities.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas is coming off a 1-1 draw with Club Atlético de San Luis. Claudia Ibarra scored for Atlas only two minutes into the game. She is no stranger to good competition, as she has been playing competitively for the last 10 years. Her career began in the United States for Cerritos College in California.

San Luis' Beatriz Parra was able to put in the equalizer in the 45th minute just before the first half concluded. The two teams continued to fight for opportunities, but neither succeeded.

Monterrey currently sits in first place in league play with 65 points. Atlas sits in fifth place with 46 points, so they will be looking to knock off the leaders to pick up three points.

Regional restrictions may apply.