Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey and Atlas will meet Monday evening in a Liga MX Femenil matchup.

Most recently Monterrey is coming off of a 3-0 win against the Querétaro White Roosters.  Scoring for Monterrey were Christina Burkenroad (13'), Dania Perez (18') and Monica Flowers (32'). Despite all of the scoring taking place fairly early in the first half, Monterrey did not insert its reserve players until the 72th minute. They remained scoreless for the remainder of the game without being able to develop opportunities.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Atlas on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Atlas is coming off a 1-1 draw with Club Atlético de San Luis.  Claudia Ibarra scored for Atlas only two minutes into the game. She is no stranger to good competition, as she has been playing competitively for the last 10 years.  Her career began in the United States for Cerritos College in California. 

San Luis' Beatriz Parra was able to put in the equalizer in the 45th minute just before the first half concluded. The two teams continued to fight for opportunities, but neither succeeded.

Monterrey currently sits in first place in league play with 65 points. Atlas sits in fifth place with 46 points, so they will be looking to knock off the leaders to pick up three points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
28
2022

Monterrey vs. Atlas

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_17087212
NBA G League Basketball

How to Watch G League Ignite at Santa Cruz Warriors

By Kristofer Habbas
2 minutes ago
Feb 5, 2022; Boise, Idaho, USA; Boise State Broncos guard Marcus Shaver Jr. (left) shoots the ball against San Jose State Spartans guard Omari Moore (middle) during the second half at ExtraMile Arena. Boise State won 76-60. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

How to Watch New Mexico at Fresno State

By Adam Childs
2 minutes ago
Soccer Fans 2
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Atlas

By Christine Brown
2 minutes ago
Feb 16, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzles guard Ja Morant (12) shoots as Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (27) defends during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
24 minutes ago
Feb 27, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives in between Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and forward Georges Niang (20) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/2/2022

By What's On TV Staff
25 minutes ago
Feb 26, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) gets defended by Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) during the fourth quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
27 minutes ago
Jan 29, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) hugs Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal (3) after the game at the FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Washington Wizards vs. Detroit Pistons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 3/1/2022

By What's On TV Staff
28 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith (25) and Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) fight for a rebound in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Sacramento Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
29 minutes ago
Feb 25, 2022; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray (5) shoots the ball over Washington Wizards forward Deni Avdija (9) in the second overtime at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Memphis Grizzlies vs. San Antonio Spurs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 2/28/2022

By What's On TV Staff
31 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy