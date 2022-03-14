Skip to main content

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Necaxa: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey and Necaxa will compete on Monday in a Liga MX Femenil matchup.

Monterrey sits alone on top of the Liga MX Femenil standings with a perfect 8-0-0 record. Not only has Monterrey been winning its games this season, but the team has done so in impressive fashion. In its last five games, Monterrey has outscored its opponents 19-5. 

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Necaxa Today:

Game Date: March 14, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Necaxa on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

In its most recent game, Monterrey beat Atlas by a score of 5-1. Rebeca Bernal had the first goal for Monterrey in the 23rd minute. Fabiola Ibarra answered for Atlas just two minutes later to even the score. Christina Burkenroad scored for Monterrey at the 30-minute mark for the game winner and Mónica Monsiváis added a hat trick for a bit of insurance. 

Club Necaxa is looking to pick up a win this evening. Currently sitting in 13th in the Liga MX standings, Necaxa could certainly use the points.  A win would move them from 13 all the way up to 7th in the standings.

Necaxa is 1-2-2 in its last five games. The team's most recent result was a close 2-1 loss to Mazatlán. 

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
14
2022

Monterrey vs. Necaxa

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
8:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
