How to Watch Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL will be looking for points in Monday's matchup as the season winds down.

Two of the top three teams in Liga MX Femenil will meet tonight in Clausura play. Tigres UANL is sitting in third place with 37 points, while Monterrey is sitting in first place with 42 points.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With only two more matchdays remaining in the season, Tigres will be looking to win both outings to claim the top spot in the league. The club has had strong showings in the last several weeks and has not lost a game since Dec. 2021.

In its last five matches, Tigres has picked up four wins and one draw. In its most recent game, the team beat Santos Laguna 4-1. Uchenna Kanu had a hat trick for the club and Lizbeth Ovalle scored the insurance goal in the 79th minute. 

Monterrey is also having a strong season, having won four of its last five games and losing one to Tijuana. In its last game, Monterrey picked up three points after 3-1 win over Cruz Azul. Nancy Zaragoza scored first for Cruz Azul, but Rebeca Bernal tied it up for Monterrey and the team didn't look back. Aylin Ariana Aviléz scored two goals, allowing Monterrey to walk away victorious.

How To Watch

April
25
2022

Monterrey vs. Tigres UANL

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes - New Markets
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
