How to Watch Monterrey vs. Tijuana: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil tournament continue with Monterrey hosting Tijuana in the second leg of the round on Monday.

It took 80 minutes in the first leg, but Aylin Aviléz was finally able to put the ball in the back of the net to give Monterrey a 1-0 lead heading back home for the second leg of the matchup. Tijuana now must travel to face Monterrey at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on Monday in the second leg of the quarterfinals in the Liga MX Femenil tournament.

How to Watch Monterrey vs. Tijuana Today:

Game Date: May 9, 2022

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Monterrey vs. Tijuana on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Monterrey made it to the quarterfinals after finishing in first place in the Clausura standings with 43 points and just two losses after 17 matches. The club's 51 goals scored led the league, with third place Tigres scoring the second-most goals at 43.

Tijuana finished the regular season campaign with 21 points after 17 matches, which left the club in eighth place in the table. The club ended the first phase with a 3-2 victory over Juárez on May 2.

Monterrey and Tijuana face off in the second leg of the quarterfinals at BBVA Bancomer Stadium on Monday in the final phase of the Liga MX Femenil tournament.

