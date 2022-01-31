Skip to main content

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Pumas and Santos Laguna get set for a Liga MX Femenil match, with both teams currently at four points in the Clausura.

Santos Laguna and Pumas UNAM sit beside each other in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura standings, sitting 11th and 12th with four points each.

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna Today:

Match Date: Jan. 31, 2022

Match Time: 8:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Pumas UNAM offensive attack has not shown up in the Clausura, with the team scoring one goal through four games., which came in a 1–0 win over Leon in the first match of this portion of the season. Bibiana Quintos scored the lone goal so far for Pumas.

Santos Laguna has done a little better offensively, with three goals through four games. The team is coming off of its first win of the Clausura, defeating Toluca 1–0 on Thursday thanks to a goal from Alexia Villanueva.

During the Apertura, Santos Laguna finished in sixth place, while Pumas was 10th. Santos Laguna advanced to the playoff, but lost to Atlas by a 4–3 aggregate score in the quarterfinals.

Pumas and Santos Laguna last met in October, with Santos Laguna emerging victorious by a 2–0 margin. Cinthya Peraza and Mariela Jimenez each scored a goal for Santos Laguna in the victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Pumas UNAM vs. Santos Laguna

50 seconds ago
