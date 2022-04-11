How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Club América

A win for Santos Laguna against Club América on Monday will put the team just outside of playoff contention.

Santos Laguna is currently sitting in 14th place in Liga MX Feminil standings with 11 points, while Club América is in fourth with 29 points.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. América Today:

Match Date: April 11, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. América on fuboTV

In its last five Liga MX outings, Santos Laguna has two wins, two losses and one draw. Most recently, the club played to a 0-0 draw against Puebla FC. Prior to that game, the team dropped a 3-1 match to Monterrey, who sits atop the leaderboard with 36 points.

Club América has fared much better in recent play with three wins, one loss and one draw. In its last game, América played to a 2-1 win over last place FC Juárez. It was a matchup that was expected to have a much bigger goal differential.

Historically, Club América has had all of the success when it plays Santos Laguna. In the five times the two clubs have played, Club América has won all of them. However, the scores have been close in all five games with Club América only winning by one goal each time.

