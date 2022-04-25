The two bottom teams in the Liga MX Femenil will go head-to-head on Monday to try to move up in the standings.

No. 18 Santos Laguna will take on No. 17 Juárez in Monday's Liga MX Femenil game. The two last place teams will be looking to pick up three points and move up in the standings.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Juárez Today:

Match Date: April 25, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes - New Markets

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. Juárez on fuboTV

Santos Laguna currently has 11 points in the league and will be looking to pick up a win over Juárez today. In its last five games, Santos Laguna has one win, three losses and one draw. Most recently, Santos Laguna dropped a 4-1 game to No. 3 Tigres UANL. Cinthya Peraza scored for Santos Laguna in that game and the team played even at 1-1 until Tigres made it 2-1 early in the second half. Tigres scored two more goals to win the game comfortably.

Juárez also has 11 points in league play and has a slightly better record in its last five games with two wins, two losses and one draw. In its last outing, Juárez picked up a 2-1 win over Querétaro. Juárez had to battle from behind, but Miah Zuazua had the tying goal and Susana Romero had the game winner to walk away with three points for the club.

With the teams sitting right next to each other in the standings, it should be an evenly matched game that fans should enjoy.

