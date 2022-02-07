Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. León: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Santos Laguna and León meet in a Liga MX Femenil match on Monday.

The start of the Liga MX Femenil Clausura hasn't gone well for León and Santos Laguna. León is in 14th place right now with four points on the season, while Santos Laguna is in 16th, also with four points.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. León Today:

Match Date: Feb. 7, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. León on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For León, this isn't a surprise, as the team finished 15th in the Apertura. But Santos Laguna was sixth during the season's first half, although a three-match losing streak to end the Apertura may have been a signal of what was to come.

Leon is coming off of its first win of the Clausura, defeating Querétaro 4–2 last week. Daniela Calderon scored three goals in the victory, while Fatima Bracamonte added one as well.

Santos Laguna was beaten 4–0 last week by UNAM. The team has scored three goals through five Clausura matches, tied for the fewest in Liga MX Femenil with Necaxa.

These teams last met in August, with Santos Laguna dominating in a 6–1 victory. Five different Santos Laguna players scored in the win, led by Cinthya Peraza's two goals.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

February
7
2022

Santos Laguna vs. León

TV CHANNEL: ESPN Deportes
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Liga MX Femenil
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. León

