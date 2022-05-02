Skip to main content

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Mazatlán and Santos Laguna will wrap up their Liga MX Femenil season with a closely contested game on Monday.

No. 15 Mazatlán FC and No. 14 Santos Laguna will meet on Monday in Liga MX Femenil play. Mazatlán currently has 13 points and Santos Laguna is just ahead of the club with 14 points.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Match Date: May 2, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazatlán FC has not has much luck in its last five Liga MX games. The team has only been able to pick up one win while the other four games resulted in losses. In its most recent game, Mazatlán FC was able to bring home three points in a 2-1 victory over Tijuana. Connie Caliz and Norma Gaitan scored for Mazatlán to secure the win. 

Santos Laguna has had only slightly more success in its last five league games with one win, three losses and one draw. Most recently, Santos Laguna was able to beat FC Juárez in a 3-1 win. Despite conceding a goal only 15 minutes into the game, Joseline Hernández, Alexia Villanueva and Cinthya Peraza scored for Santos Laguna to capture three points.

With Monday's game being the last of the season for these teams, it should be a highly competitive matchup to bring the season to a close.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

May
2
2022

Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Deportes
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Unknown-1
entertainment

How to Watch Elizabeth Series Premiere

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Das-Boat-Hero
entertainment

How to Watch Das Boat Season Premiere

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Soccer Fans
Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC

By Christine Brown3 minutes ago
Apr 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Stars center Joe Pavelski (16) and center Roope Hintz (24) and left wing Jason Robertson (21) and defenseman Miro Heiskanen (4) skate off the ice after Robertson scores the game winning goal against the Anaheim Ducks during the third period at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Calgary Flames vs. Dallas Stars: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 18, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) controls the puck as Colorado Avalanche right wing Mikko Rantanen (96) and right wing Valeri Nichushkin (13) defend in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Colorado Avalanche vs. Nashville Predators: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff18 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau (11) leaves the ice as the Boston Bruins celebrate after their win at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Florida Panthers vs. Washington Capitals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; New York, New York, USA; Carolina Hurricanes center Martin Necas (88) skates with the puck past New York Rangers left wing Artemi Panarin (10) during the first period at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

New York Rangers vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) skates with the puck against the Pittsburgh Penguins during the third period at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Edmonton Oilers vs. Los Angeles Kings: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Apr 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Vladimir Tarasenko (91) controls the puck against Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (8) an dcenter Nathan MacKinnon (29) in the third period at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
NHL

Minnesota Wild vs. St. Louis Blues: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1

By What's On TV Staff19 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy