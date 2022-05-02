Mazatlán and Santos Laguna will wrap up their Liga MX Femenil season with a closely contested game on Monday.

No. 15 Mazatlán FC and No. 14 Santos Laguna will meet on Monday in Liga MX Femenil play. Mazatlán currently has 13 points and Santos Laguna is just ahead of the club with 14 points.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC Today:

Match Date: May 2, 2022

Match Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Santos Laguna vs. Mazatlán FC on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Mazatlán FC has not has much luck in its last five Liga MX games. The team has only been able to pick up one win while the other four games resulted in losses. In its most recent game, Mazatlán FC was able to bring home three points in a 2-1 victory over Tijuana. Connie Caliz and Norma Gaitan scored for Mazatlán to secure the win.

Santos Laguna has had only slightly more success in its last five league games with one win, three losses and one draw. Most recently, Santos Laguna was able to beat FC Juárez in a 3-1 win. Despite conceding a goal only 15 minutes into the game, Joseline Hernández, Alexia Villanueva and Cinthya Peraza scored for Santos Laguna to capture three points.

With Monday's game being the last of the season for these teams, it should be a highly competitive matchup to bring the season to a close.

Regional restrictions may apply.