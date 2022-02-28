Ninth-place Queretaro (eight points) and 17th-place Santos Laguna (four points) will meet on Monday night in a Liga MX Femenil Clausura contest.

How to Watch Santos Laguna vs. Querétaro Today:

Match Date: Feb. 28, 2022

Match Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN Deportes

Queretaro is coming off of a 2-1 win over Mazatlan in its most recent match. Both of the goals in the match came from Daniela Sanchez.

Santos Laguna is coming off of a 1-0 loss to Guadalajara. The team has now lost four of its last five matches.

In the Apertura, Santos Laguna finished in sixth place, while Queretaro was 14th. Santos Laguna advanced to the playoff, but lost to Atlas in the first round.

These two sides last met in November, playing a high-scoring match that Queretaro won 4-2. Leidy Ramos got the scoring going early for the winning side, scoring in the eighth minute and then later adding a second goal. Santos Laguna was able to tie the match up at the half after goals from Estela Gomez and Nancy Quinones, but that was the end of the scoring for the team. Queretaro added second-half goals from Fatima Servin and Alondra Carmargo to lead to the final margin of victory.

