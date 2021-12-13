Skip to main content
    December 13, 2021
    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. América: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Liga MX Femenil semifinals continue on Monday as Tigres UANL and Club América face off.
    The semifinals of the Liga MX Femenil Apertura will conclude Monday with a pair of matches. First up will be Tigres UANL taking on Club América, with América holding a 2–1 lead in the aggregate entering Monday's match.

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. América Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 13, 2021

    Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Tigres UANL vs. América on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The first match of the semifinals saw the two sides play a scoreless first half before América took a 2–0 lead in the second half.

    Daniela Espinosa scored the first goal of the match in the 54th minute, followed by Sarah Luebbert scoring in the 78th minute. Espinosa is a member of the Mexican women's national team, making 21 appearances for the senior team. Luebbert is currently on loan from the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL.

    UANL was able to close the gap in the 81st minute with a Stephany Mayor goal, but that was all the team could muster. Mayor is also on the Mexican senior national team and has made 90 appearances since 2010, with 18 international goals.

    These two sides have been successful since this league began in 2017. UANL has won four titles: the Clausura in 2018 and 2019 and the Guardianes in 2020 and 2021. América has one title, claiming victory in the 2018 Apertura.

    These teams faced in May in the 2021 Guardianes quarterfinals, with UANL advancing with a 6–0 victory in the aggregate.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    13
    2021

    Tigres UANL vs. América

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    7:55
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
