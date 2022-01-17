Tigres UANL and Guadalajara are both coming off of wins to open play in the Liga MX Femenil Clausura and are set to face each other on Monday night.

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Guadalajara Today:

Match Date: Jan. 17, 2021

Match Time: 7:55 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

UANL defeated Necaxa 3-1 last week, getting a pair of goals from Lydia Rangel — one at the 10-minute mark and the other at 40 minutes — and another from Lizbeth Ovalle.

In the Apertura, UANL advanced all the way to the finals, where it lost on penalty kicks to Monterrey. UANL finished first overall in the regular season with 47 points, with Stephany Mayor finishing in a tie for fourth in the league in goals scored with 13.

Guadalajara defeated Pachuca 4-1 last week, with Alicia Cervantes scoring a pair of goals, while Christian Jaramillo and Michelle Gonzalez each added a goal as well.

In the Apertura, Cervantes led the league in goals with 17. Overall, Guadalajara finished fourth in the Apertura with 33 points, but lost in the quarterfinals to America by a 2-1 score.

These sides played to a 1-1 draw when they met in October.

