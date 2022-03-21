Skip to main content

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. León in Liga MX Femenil: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

León will need a very strong showing to knock off Tigres UANL in Liga MX Feminil play on Monday.

Tigres UANL is sitting pretty in second place in Liga MX standings with 24 points, while León sits in ninth with 12 points. 

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. León Today:

Match Date: March 21, 2022

Match Time: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Tigres UANL vs. León on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

While León's last five games have not been terrible as far as results go, the club would certainly not mind picking up another three points to move up in the standings. A win against Tigres could move them up to sixth place, which would be a much more comfortable position to be sitting in. In its last five matches, León is 2-1-2, most recently beating Puebla 2-0.

Tigres UANL is on a hot streak, going undefeated in its last five matches with four wins, zero losses and one draw. Most recently, Tigres UANL pulled off a 4-0 win against Cruz Azul. Despite a slow start to the game, Tigres finally found the back of the net in the 53rd minute when Uchenna Kanu scored. It took another 38 minutes for Tigres to find the net again, but Maria Elizondo put another goal in to give the team the insurance needed to motivate Sandra Mayor to score a pair in the 90th minute and in extra time.

León will need to bring its best play to knock off a very strong Tigres UANL and snag three points.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
