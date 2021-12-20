Skip to main content
    •
    December 20, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Liga MX Femenil finals conclude Monday night as Tigres UANL takes on Monterrey.
    Author:

    The Torneo Apertura for the Liga MX Femenil will conclude Monday as Tigres UANL and Monterrey face off in the second leg of the final, with the score tied 2–2 heading into the match.

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey Today:

    Match Date: Dec. 20, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The scoring was opened in the first leg with an own goal from UANL's Cristina Ferral in the 11th minute. But Monterrey was able to tie the score just a few minutes later with a Greta Espinoza goal.

    Monterrey then took the lead in the 40th minute, with 35-year-old Lizette Rodriguez scoring a goal, but the lead wouldn't hold, as UANL tied it back up again with a Stephany Mayor goal in the second half.

    Tigres UANL has won four championships in the Liga MX Femenil, including the last two. Monterrey has one championship, defeating UANL with 2–1 aggregate score in the 2019 Apertura. Monterrey has appeared in three other Liga MX Femenil finals, losing all three of those to UANL, with two of those games ending in penalty kicks.

    UANL's Stephany Mayor was fourth in the league in goals in the regular season with 13, while Monterrey's Desirée Monsiváis was third with 14 goals.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    December
    20
    2021

    Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    8:50
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Monterrey
    Fútbol Mexicano Femenino Primera División

    How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

    1 minute ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (23) react during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Toronto Raptors vs. Orlando Magic: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 16, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shoots the ball as Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris (12) and center Joel Embiid (21) and guard Shake Milton (18) defends during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Boston Celtics vs. Philadelphia 76ers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) talks with Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) after their game at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Philadelphia 76ers vs. Boston Celtics: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes (4) and Brooklyn Nets guard Patty Mills (8) react after Barnes misses the potential game-winning shot during overtime at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
    NBA

    Orlando Magic vs. Toronto Raptors: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Dec 17, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman John Marino (6) skates with the puck as Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) chases during the second period at PPG Paints Arena. The Penguins won 3-2 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Buffalo Sabres vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Dec 19, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders right wing Oliver Wahlstrom (26) skates across center ice defended by Vegas Golden Knights right wing Keegan Kolesar (55) during the second period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Montreal Canadiens vs. New York Islanders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Dec 11, 2021; Elmont, New York, USA; New York Islanders center Mathew Barzal (13) skates with the puck against New Jersey Devils during the first period at UBS Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    New York Islanders vs. Montreal Canadiens: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Dec 14, 2021; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Vancouver Canucks forward Bo Horvat (53) looks on as defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) checks Columbus Blue Jackets forward Oliver Bjorkstrand (28) in the second period at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
    NHL

    Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Buffalo Sabres: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 12/20/2021

    51 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy