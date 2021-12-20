How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Monterrey

The Torneo Apertura for the Liga MX Femenil will conclude Monday as Tigres UANL and Monterrey face off in the second leg of the final, with the score tied 2–2 heading into the match.

Match Date: Dec. 20, 2021

Match Time: 8:50 p.m. ET

TV: TUDN

The scoring was opened in the first leg with an own goal from UANL's Cristina Ferral in the 11th minute. But Monterrey was able to tie the score just a few minutes later with a Greta Espinoza goal.

Monterrey then took the lead in the 40th minute, with 35-year-old Lizette Rodriguez scoring a goal, but the lead wouldn't hold, as UANL tied it back up again with a Stephany Mayor goal in the second half.

Tigres UANL has won four championships in the Liga MX Femenil, including the last two. Monterrey has one championship, defeating UANL with 2–1 aggregate score in the 2019 Apertura. Monterrey has appeared in three other Liga MX Femenil finals, losing all three of those to UANL, with two of those games ending in penalty kicks.

UANL's Stephany Mayor was fourth in the league in goals in the regular season with 13, while Monterrey's Desirée Monsiváis was third with 14 goals.

